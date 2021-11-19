Investigators looking into threats that prompted lockdowns at three schools

Investigators are looking into a number of threats that prompted several schools in St. Landry Parish to go into lockdown this week.

Creswell Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, the third in the parish to do so in a matter of days.

Opelousas Police say administrators located a message written on a bathroom wall that "threatened that a shooting would occur at the school on Friday." The message was noticed around 11 a.m. and the school was placed on lockdown. A search was conducted and the campus was deemed safe; students then returned to normal activity. Parents were notified about the incident, which police say is still under investigation.

Earlier Friday morning, a Beau Chene High School student reported seeing another student with a gun on a school bus. Reports of a shooting and that a shooter was in custody were circulated from a Facebook live done by a student. The Sheriff's Office says that the information shared in that Facebook Live is false. After an investigation, the lockdown was lifted. Deputies say no weapons were found and all students were safe.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office investigated a threatening message found written on a wall at Northwest High School in Opelousas. Because the threat was made for Friday, deputies were at the school with metal detectors in the morning as an added precaution. Deputies also conducted walk-throughs of the school during the day.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel