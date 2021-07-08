Watch
Information sought in break in, vandalism at Grolee Elementary

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Grolee Elementary classrooms vandalized after a break in on July 6, 2021
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 18:03:29-04

OPELOUSAS — Law enforcement in St. Landry Parish are seeking information after a break-in at a local elementary school that left classrooms vandalized.

Crime Stoppers and the Opelousas Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for breaking into Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas and vandalizing classrooms.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened on July 6, 2021.

Anyone with information on the location of this person is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

All calls are anonymous.

