Accidents on I-49 southbound causes multiple serious injuries, fatalities

ST LANDRY PARISH — I-49 southbound is closed tonight. A crash involving a pick-up truck and a SUV allegedly caused two fatalities with several people seriously injured near a Ville Platte exit, according to reports.

Reports say the incident happened near mile marker 40 in St. Landry Parish.

State Police say southbound traffic on I-49 can now detour to Exit 46 East onto LA 106 then South to LA 29 which will bring travelers back to I-49.

Another incident occurred in Avoyelles Parish when a State Trooper was detouring vehicles off of I-49 southbound when an oncoming vehicle struck the State Police unit. The trooper wasn't hurt, but the person in that oncoming vehicle sustained injuries.

KATC will update as soon as information becomes available by State Police.

