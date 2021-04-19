Highland Early Learning to host open house

The new Highland Early Learning Center is hosting a "Meet and Greet" packed with engaging activities for potential students.

The Wizard of Oz-themed event will be held Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The center is located at 1341 Duck Avenue in Eunice.

At the event, there will be Wizard of Oz characters, hot dogs, balloon art, a petting zoo, facility tours, storytime, and much more.

Parents will have an opportunity to register their child(ren) for the 2021-2022 school year. Children 4 years of age by September 30, 2021, are eligible to register.

Here's a flyer with more info: