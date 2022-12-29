Heroic neighbor saves Christmas

A family of four bought their dream house in Opelousas, their home caught on fire on Christmas eve.

They stayed in the house for just little over a year.

Justin Lyons, Homeowner said, "It's hard knowing that we started a few memories and me and my wife even got married in the house and our anniversary actually comes up on the 31st of this month so we cant really celebrate our anniversary in the house."

A lot of valuables were lost in this house fire including clothes, shoes, bedding and children's toys but they have the kind of neighbor we all would want.

Jasmine Jackson, is seen saving Christmas for the family.

Jackson was visiting family in Opelousas when she saw flames coming out of the house. she broke down the door to make sure no one was inside and when she noticed no one was home, she was able to save some presents from under the christmas tree.

Jasmine Jackson, heroic neighbor said, "I'm running through the house hey get up get up get up I'm like get out the house is on fire it's on fire and I'm standing there I'm just like should I get the presents or just start throwing them out."

As you can see the roof caved in, furniture turned to crust and majority of everything in the home caught on fire.

Justin Lyons, homeowner said, "The stress is still ongoing but the true love support with family and friends and complete strangers that randomly walk by to offer assistance or people have reached out on social media to see if they can help it actually helps us get through everything."

The family of four says they are currently staying with relatives.