Here's the line-up for the St. Landry BBQ Festival

The 2023 St. Landry BBQ Fest starts on Friday.
The second annual festival is planned for this weekend, June 9-11, 2023, at the Yambilee Grounds and Ag Arena.
There will be music each day, a variety of arts and crafts vendors, a carnival with rides and activities, and an array of food and drink vendors serving up barbecue and other food.
Here's the line-up.
Friday, June 9:
6:00 PM - C.J. Vedell & the Zydeco Grapplers
8:00 PM - Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames
10:30 PM - Chee Weez
Saturday, June 10:
10:30 AM - Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
12:30 PM - Kevin Naquin & The Cajun Preservation
3:00 PM - Alex Touchet
5:30 PM - Hotline
8:00 PM - Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush
10:30 PM - Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band
Sunday, June 11:
10:30 AM - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners
11:00 AM - Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco
1:00 PM - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
3:30 PM - Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers
Carnival Schedule is as follows:
Friday, June 9:
5:00 PM- 10:00 PM
Saturday, June 10:
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sunday, June 11:
11:00 AM - 5:30 PM
For more information about the 2023 St. Landry BBQ Fest, including a complete schedule of events, Cook-Off Registration, Vendor Registration, and Sponsorship opportunities, visit the festival website atwww.stlandrybbqfest.com. You can also follow the festival on Facebook here.