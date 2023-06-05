Here's the line-up for the St. Landry BBQ Festival

The 2023 St. Landry BBQ Fest starts on Friday.

The second annual festival is planned for this weekend, June 9-11, 2023, at the Yambilee Grounds and Ag Arena.

There will be music each day, a variety of arts and crafts vendors, a carnival with rides and activities, and an array of food and drink vendors serving up barbecue and other food.

Here's the line-up.

Friday, June 9:

6:00 PM - C.J. Vedell & the Zydeco Grapplers

8:00 PM - Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames

10:30 PM - Chee Weez

Saturday, June 10:

10:30 AM - Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

12:30 PM - Kevin Naquin & The Cajun Preservation

3:00 PM - Alex Touchet

5:30 PM - Hotline

8:00 PM - Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush

10:30 PM - Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band

Sunday, June 11:

10:30 AM - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

11:00 AM - Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

1:00 PM - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

3:30 PM - Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers

Carnival Schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 9:

5:00 PM- 10:00 PM

Saturday, June 10:

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 11:

11:00 AM - 5:30 PM

For more information about the 2023 St. Landry BBQ Fest, including a complete schedule of events, Cook-Off Registration, Vendor Registration, and Sponsorship opportunities, visit the festival website atwww.stlandrybbqfest.com. You can also follow the festival on Facebook here.