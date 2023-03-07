"Here's the Beef" Cook-Off brings the best to the table

In Opelousas, the Annual "Here's the Beef" Cook-Off took place on Saturday March 4, 2023.

That's where Pitmasters and area chefs brought their best beef dishes to the table.

It didn't stop there, before the cook-off attendees could go for an old-fashioned trail ride featuring an authentic Louisiana Breakfast.

During the cook-off, you could dance to live and local Cajun music while enjoying award-winning all-you-can-eat vittles.

This year's overall Champion is Daigle's Welding Supply Incorporated.