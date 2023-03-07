Help needed locating missing teen

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Help is needed from the public in locating missing teenager, Micah Sophus.

He was last seen on the morning of March 2, 2023, after being dropped off at Westgate High School in New Iberia.

Sophus was wearing tan pants, and a yellow hoodie.

Micah Sophus is 17 years old, male, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair (no longer has blonde highlights).

Anyone with information regarding the location of Micah Sophus is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

