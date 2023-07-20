Help needed locating missing 14-year-old

OPELOUSAS, La. —The Opelousas Police Department needs the public's help in locating missing runaway teenager Jada Curtis.

According to Major Mark Guidry, Jada, 14, left her home at approximately 4 pm on July 19, 2023.

Jada Curtis is described as a black female, weighing approximately 80 pounds, wearing a curly black wig and dressed all in black.

Jada was reported to have recently argued with a parent.

Anyone with information about Jada Curtis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app.