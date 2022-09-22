Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Help needed locating 10-year-old runaway

thumbnail_Juelz Prince.jpg
OPD
Julez Prince
thumbnail_Juelz Prince.jpg
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:08:20-04

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for help in locating 10-year-old Julez Prince.

Juelz was reported as a runaway by a parent on September 21, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a pink ski mask, a white muscle shirt, and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about Juelz Prince’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337)948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337)948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.