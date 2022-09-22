Help needed locating 10-year-old runaway

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for help in locating 10-year-old Julez Prince.

Juelz was reported as a runaway by a parent on September 21, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a pink ski mask, a white muscle shirt, and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about Juelz Prince’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337)948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337)948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app.

