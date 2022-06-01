Health event set in Opelousas

A Community Health and Wellness Program will be held later this month in Opelousas.

The program is set for Friday, June 17 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Opelousas Civic Center.

There will be free COVID vaccinations and boosters.

The first 30 people will receive free glucose and thyroid screening.

Free or low-cost Health Screening will be offered, and there will be health care professions on-site to provide information and answer questions.

Topics and screenings include:

• CPR Training (hands only)

• Blood Pressure

• Glucose

• Oxygen Level

• Heart Rate

• Free Covid Test Kits

Acadian Ambulance, Opelousas General Health System, LHC Group, Louisiana Department of Health, and the City of Opelousas are hosting the event.

Here are the cost of the screenings:

• Glucose – Fasting Test (Blood sugar screening) $2.00

• Lipid Profile – Fasting Test (Total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, & triglycerides) $8.00

• TSH – Non-Fasting Test (Screening for thyroid disorders) $5.00

• A1C – Non-Fasting Test (Tool for managing diabetes) $15.00

