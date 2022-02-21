Grolee Elementary to have remote instruction Monday

Students at Grolee Elementary will have remote instruction on Monday, February 21, 2022.

St. Landry Parish School Board officials say the move to remote instruction is due to low pressure at school resulting from a leak in the main water line.

Teachers and staff members are to report to school.

