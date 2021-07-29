Greenbriar-Prairie Basse Water System asking customers to conserve water

The Greenbriar-Prairie Basse Water System is asking customers to conserve water at this time.

There was a malfunction at one of the two wells, according to an official at the water department.

There is no boil advisory at this time.

