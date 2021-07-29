Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Greenbriar-Prairie Basse Water System asking customers to conserve water

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:21:49-04

The Greenbriar-Prairie Basse Water System is asking customers to conserve water at this time.

There was a malfunction at one of the two wells, according to an official at the water department.

There is no boil advisory at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.