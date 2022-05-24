Grand Prairie water system issues system-wide boil advisory

The Grand Prairie Water System is issuing a system-wide Boil Advisory for all customers.

Repairs are being made to the system and the advisory will be in place until further notice.

Customers with questions should contact their office at (337) 280-8982

