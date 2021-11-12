Watch
Grand Prairie Water issues system-wide boil advisory

Posted at 9:48 AM, Nov 12, 2021
A boil water advisory has been issued on Friday, November 12, for customers of the Grand Prairie Water System.

The system-wide advisory is due to a break in a service line.

Grand Prairie Water says that customers will be under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

