Grand Prairie Water issues system-wide boil advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued on Friday, November 12, for customers of the Grand Prairie Water System.

The system-wide advisory is due to a break in a service line.

Grand Prairie Water says that customers will be under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

