Grand Coteau's Sweet Dough Pie Festival set for October

The Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival is celebrating again this October 29th, 2022.

This event will take place from 9am to 3pm on the grounds of the Grand Coteau Town Park behind Town Hall, 231 Burleigh Lane.

The festival includes food provided by area food trucks, arts & crafts from over 100 vendors, music all day long and of course a sweet dough pie contest – the public is the judge.

All interested sweet dough pie makers are encouraged to enter. A large variety of sweet dough pies will also be available for purchase including fig, custard, lemon, and blackberry.

Covered tables and chairs will be available to relax and enjoy the food and music. Please, no alcohol and no pets.

Orgainzers invite everyone to come enjoy the unique culture of Grand Coteau. Enjoy the festival and take a self-guided tour around the town of Grand Coteau, passing by: St. Ignatius School, the St. Peter Claver complex, the Schools of the Sacred Heart, St. Charles Church, and cemetery. This picturesque cemetery, with ancient Live Oaks and Spanish Moss, is the final resting place of the first Black Mayor of St. Landry Parish, the woman the St. Charles church bell was named after, confederate soldiers, and many renowned Jesuit priests.

For information on the sweet dough contest, becoming a vendor or visiting the festival call 337-331-6352 .

