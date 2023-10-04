Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival set for October 28

GRAND COTEAU, La. — On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival will once again be celebrated.

The event will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on the grounds of the Grand Coteau Town Park behind the Town Hall, located at 231 Burleigh Lane. The festival will include sweet dough pie vendors, food provided by area food trucks, arts and crafts, music throughout the day, and the sweet dough pie contest - where the public is the judge.

All interested sweet dough pie makers are encouraged to enter by calling (337) 331-6352.

A variety of sweet dough pies will be available for purchase, including but not limited to: sweet potato, fig, custard, lemon and blackberry. Shaded tables and chairs will be available. Organizers request no alcohol and no pets.

Music will be provided throughout the day by Sheryl Cormier & the Cajun Sounds, Patrick Henry & the LB Band, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, and DJ Pop.

Festival-goers can take a self-guided tour, passing by St. Ignatius School, St. Peter Claver Complex, Schools of the Sacred Heart, St. Charles Church and the Cemetery. This picturesque cemetery of ancient live oaks and Spanish moss is the final resting place of the first African-American mayor for the state of Louisiana since Reconstruction, the woman for whom the bell of St. Charles Church is named, historic gravesites of our war veterans, and many renowned Jesuit priests.

For information about the Sweet Dough Contest, becoming a vendor, or visiting the festival, call (337) 331-6352 or Facebook search Sweet Dough Pie Festival of Grand Coteau.