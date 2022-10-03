Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival set

The Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival is set for October 29.

The event will take place from 9am to 3pm on the grounds of the Grand Coteau Town Park behind Town Hall, 231 Burleigh Lane.

Organizers say the festival includes sweet dough pie vendors, food provided by area food trucks, arts & crafts, music all day long and of course the sweet dough pie contest – which the public judges.

All interested sweet dough pie makers are encouraged to enter. A large variety of sweet dough pies will also be available for purchase including fig, custard, lemon, and blackberry. Covered tables and chairs will be available to relax and enjoy the food and music. Alcohol and pets are not allowed.

Music will be provided throughout the day by: Sheryl Cormier, Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys, plus Brandon Ledet and Creole Touch.

Festival-goers can also take a self-guided tour around the town of Grand Coteau. Sights to see include St. Ignatius School, the St. Peter Claver complex, the Schools of the Sacred Heart, St. Charles Church, and cemetery. The cemetery is the final resting place of the first African American Mayor for the State of Louisiana since Reconstruction, the woman the St. Charles church bell was named after, historical gravesites of our war veterans, and many renowned Jesuit priests.

For information on the sweet dough contest, becoming a vendor or visiting the festival, call 337.331.6352 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownOfGrandCoteauLouisiana/