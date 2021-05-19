Grand Coteau, Sunset PD investigating Tuesday shooting

Police in St. Landry Parish are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Sunset Police Department confirms they are assisting Grand Coteau Police in the shooting. They say one person was injured.

Witnesses tell us the shooting took place on I-49 between Sunset and Grand Coteau.

We've reached out to Grand Coteau Police and will update with more information when it becomes available.

