Grand Coteau Police Chief booked into jail

After being questioned by St. Landry Parish detectives last night, the Police Chief of Grand Coteau has now been booked into jail, records show.

Parish jail records show Jeffery Guilbeau, 49, was booked just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

We called Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, who confirmed the arrest and said he'll be releasing more details shortly.

Yesterday, Mayor Patrick Richard told us that that Guilbeau had been detained in connection with an ongoing investigation.

And when we spoke to Guidroz, he told us that Guilbeau was in the Sheriff's Office talking to detectives.

"They went to get him and talk to him. They brought him in for questioning in connection with an investigation that is ongoing," Guidroz told us at about 4 p.m. "He currently is in our office talking to investigators about information we received."

Last week, Guilbeau turned in his resignation but the following day withdrew it.