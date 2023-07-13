Grand Coteau Police Chief being questioned by deputies

The Police Chief of Grand Coteau is being questioned by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies this afternoon.

Mayor Patrick Richard told us that that chief Jeffrey Guilbeau had been detained in connection with an ongoing investigation.

But when we spoke to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, he told us that Guilbeau was in the Sheriff's Office talking to detectives.

"They went to get him and talk to him. They brought him in for questioning in connection with an investigation that is ongoing," Guidroz told us at about 4 p.m. "He currently is in our office talking to investigators about information we received."

This is a developing story and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

Last week, Guilbeau turned in his resignation but the following day withdrew it.