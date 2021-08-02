Grand Coteau PD having issues with phone lines

The Grand Coteau Police Department is experiencing issues with its phones Monday.

A spokesperson for the department said a fiber line was apparently cut by Centerlink crews working in the area, which is affecting lots of nearby businesses, including GCPD. Centerlink told the department the issues would be resolved Monday afternoon, but the lines still aren't working properly.

The police department's line may or may not ring when called, so the department is asking anyone with an emergency to call 911.

