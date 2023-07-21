Good news about Acadiana priest attacked at his home

The Diocese of Lafayette shared good news today about a priest who was attacked at his home earlier this month.

Father Stephen Ugwu, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Melville, was released from the hospital earlier this week.

He's "continuing to recover in the care of family and friends," the Diocese tells us.

The Diocese also provided some biographical information about the priest:

"Fr. Ugwu, a native of Nigeria, emigrated to the United States more than 30 years ago and was ordained to the priesthood in 2002 by Bishop Edward O’Donnell at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. He has served in numerous Catholic parishes throughout our Diocese, and is well-known by his many current and former parishioners for his love of singing and cooking, as well as his wonderful sense of humor and compassionate nature. Fr. Ugwu and the Diocese of Lafayette want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers for his healing, and we ask you to continue to keep him in your prayers during his extended recovery."

Ugwu was attacked by a man with a machete on July 13. The man approached the priest and asked for food, and the man attacked him. Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas said the attack may have been racially motivated, citing the words used by the suspect. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Johnny Dwayne Neely, 58, of Palmetto, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, hate crimes, home invasion and a bench warrant.