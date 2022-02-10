Girl, man shot in face in Opelousas area

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz confirms that a girl and a man were both shot in the face last night.

The incident happened Wednesday night at about 6:30 p.m. on Milo Lane, deputies say.

The man is 24 years old and was shot in the face and arm. The female juvenile was shot in the face. The man was taken to a Lafayette hospital and the girl was airlifted to a Baton Rouge facility for treatment.

No other details are being released due to this being an active investigation. When more information becomes available we will send it out.