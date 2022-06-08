Gas Prices have Affected A Woman who is Sickly

Martha Volker has Stage 4 metastatic liver cancer. The cost of gas is having an impact on her treatment and her life.

She lives in Krotz Springs and to receive treatment, she travels five days a week, to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales.

From her home in Krotz Springs to Mary Bird Perkins is 55 miles.

“The fuel prices are what’s hurting us the most. We plan our budget every month accordingly, but the budget is being eaten alive in gasoline prices,” Volker says.

Volker must fill her tank twice a week, and that comes to more than $200 every week on gas.

“Almost $180 so far and then when you add fill up from Friday for Monday you can add another 70, or 75 depending on how much it is,” Volker says.

Having to pay this much for gas has caused her to change her everyday life.

“We cut the food meals into longer meals. Dry beans go a long way and we get rice which makes a pretty good meal,” Volker says.

Also, she tries to save on air conditioning in her home and her laundry.

“The house stays 80 during the day we will lower at night at bedtime…Hang clothes on the clothesline to save the dryer consumption,” Volker says.

To be able to afford the gas prices and maintain her regular lifestyle a family member has set up a GoFundMe for her.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/defray-some-medical-and-transportation-costs