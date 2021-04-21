Funeral arrangements set for Kori Gauthier

Funeral services will be held Saturday for 18-year-old Kori Gauthier of Opelousas.

According to Gauthier's obituary, the service will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Church in Opelousas for Gauthier, who died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Gauthier is survived by her parents, Misti Ravare and LeVar Gauthier of Opelousas, three brothers and two sisters, a special friend, and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather.

The full obituary can be read here.

