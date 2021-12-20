Funeral arrangements set for Gary 'Goose' Fontenot, former Eunice Police Chief

Funeral arrangements have been set for Gary "Goose" Fontenot, former Eunice Police Chief.

Fontenot died on Friday, December 17, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side. He was 69. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Attales Cemetery with Father Hampton Davis, officiating.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary "Goose" Fontenot, please visit the floral store.

