Free backpack and supplies giveaway for students held in Opelousas

A free drive thru back to school back pack giveaway took place in Opelousas today.

The drive, began at 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Brisket Basket on N Market Street. Students were provided with backpacks full of supplies.

Delita Rubin-Broussard, a school bus driver in St. Landry Parish, hosted the event. She says she knows this drive will help students through the year.

"I am from Opelousas, born and raised. I'm actually a school bus driver in St. Landry Parish for twelve years and I see kids on a day to day basis when I'm driving and I know that their school supplies don't last a whole school year," Delita Ruben-Broussard said. "So, I know the backpacks are going to help them through the whole school year."

Backpacks were given out until there were no more available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel