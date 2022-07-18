Four-month undercover investigation ends with 50 arrests, multiple seizures

A four-month undercover investigation in St. Landry Parish has resulted in 50 arrests and the seizure of guns, drugs and cash.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office focused the efforts of the operation, which began in April, on the smaller towns and communities, said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

"The operation’s main goal was to stop violent drug and weapon offenders from ‘terrorizing’ our small municipalities and communities of drive by shootings, vehicle burglaries, gun thefts, and distribution of illegal drugs," the sheriff said. “Many chiefs of police, citizens, and mayors have contacted me asking for enforcement help in late 2021. It was noted that the communities didn’t have the man-power and resources to conduct such operations."

Guidroz said it was clear that drug dealers saw these smaller communities as an opportunity.

“It appears the criminal element sees the smaller municipalities and communities as easy targets for their illicit trade, and have shifted their illegal activity to those areas of the parish”, stated Sheriff Guidroz. ‘I commit our resources in partnership with St. Landry Parish unincorporated communities, and municipalities to promote safe and secure neighborhoods.”

Here's a list of some of the things seized:

Pistols – 28

Rifles – 2

Drug money seized – $21,139

Vehicles seized – 2

Arrests- 50

Marijuana - 3095.6208g;

Fentanyl - 138.6g;

Heroin - 71.5g;

Methamphetamine - 5g;

Promethazine - 14.21L;

Crack cocaine - 2 rocks;

Hydrocodone pills - 38,

Ecstasy pills - 9,

Xanax pills - 106.5, and

Oxycodone pills - 90mg