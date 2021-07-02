Four inmates arrested for alleged riot at Eunice jail

Four Eunice jail inmates have been rearrested, accused of inciting a riot at the city jail.

According to arrests reports on Thursday, four individuals were arrested by Eunice Police Department for allegedly inciting a riot at the city jail.

Chief Randy Fontenot said the incident was a "little rebellious uprising in the jail." Fontenot says the inmates started throwing trash about in the jail and flooded the cell block.

He says officers were able to gain control of the situation and four inmate were booked and transferred to the parish jail.

Fontenot says that all has been quiet since the arrests.

The following people have been booked in the incident:

Mikeo Sha Hollier, age 30

Garrett James Miller, age 31

Robert John Veillon II, age 33

David Joseph Leblanc, age 31

