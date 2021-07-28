Four arrested in Grolee Elementary break-in and vandalism

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with a break-in and vandalism at an Opelousas elementary school.

Opelousas police says that four juveniles have been arrested, so far. Those individuals have been referred to the juvenile court system, they say.

Details on charges were not provided. Their identities were not released.

The incident at Grolee Elementary happened on July 6, 2021. The persons responsible broke into Grolee Elementary School and vandalized several classrooms, police say.

KATC has reached out to the St. Landry School System for an update on the damage at the school and what repairs have been made.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel