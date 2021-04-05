Former Acadiana cop convicted of sex crime in New Mexico

Leon Boudreaux, a former Acadiana law enforcement officer, has been convicted of a sex crime in New Mexico.

Back in 2019, we told you about Boudreaux's arrest in Raton on three sex charges. Since that time, two of the charges were dismissed for lack of evidence, but in February the remaining charge went to trial.

According to public records obtained by KATC Investigates, a jury convicted Boudreaux of that charge in February. He now faces up to three years in prison for the charge, which is a third-degree felony. The state accused Boudreaux of having sex with a teenage girl against her will, and the jury agreed he was guilty. A risk assessment was ordered by the court; sentencing will be set when that pre-sentence report is complete, records show.

The records also show that Boudreaux's attorneys now have filed a motion for a new trial, claiming that the court made several mistakes during the proceedings. His attorney claims that the state submitted some evidence too late for her to research it, and that a juror who believed the victim couldn't have taken sexual advantage of Boudreaux shouldn't have been allowed on the jury, records show.

When Raton Police first questioned Boudreaux about the crime he was accused of, he claimed that he had taken a sleeping pill and that the victim took advantage of him. He also claimed that the victim had made similar allegations against him in Louisiana.

Back in 2019, Boudreaux's brother, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, issued a statement saying the allegations had been reported to him. He said at the time that he had reached out to State Police about those allegations. When we asked State Police about it, they said that the case was never referred to LSP. We were told by LSP to call the FBI. We reached out to the FBI - but that agency will neither confirm nor deny any pending cases, as a matter of policy.