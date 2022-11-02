Florida man sentenced in murder of his girlfriend

A Pensacola man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of his girlfriend has been sentenced.

Alana Michelle Vanmol-Zucarro of Pineville went missing in March 2019. Her body was found in April of that year, in St. Landry Parish.

Robert Allen McPhearson, 37, was convicted last month by a jury of second-degree murder in her death. He now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

On Wednesday, he was formally sentenced.

At the time of her disappearance, police said that Zucarro was last seen leaving a casino with McPhearson, and they were arguing.

Police said McPhearson voluntarily admitted that he was the last person to see Zuccaro. Detectives alleged that he dumped her body in a wooded area near Washington before he fled to Baton Rouge. He allegedly told police how she died and where to find her body.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police and Pinveille Police worked on the case.

District Attorney Chad Pitre said McPhearson had previously been convicted of domestic abuse.

