Five students arrested for threat, more arrests to come

Five students have been arrested so far in connection with a threat that caused a lockdown at Opelousas High on Tuesday.

Officers with the Opelousas Police Department have arrested five students on charges of terrorizing.

The call came in Tuesday afternoon, and a caller said a shooting would take place at the school. The school was placed on lockdown, police came to the campus. The school was cleared and the lockdown was lifted.

Investigators immediately began following up on the call received by the school. Using technical investigative techniques, investigators were able to determine the origin of the call, which ultimately led to the arrest of several students, who are accused of conspiring to make the threatening call to the school.

"The Opelousas Police Department takes offenses such as these very seriously, as those who commit these crimes severely disrupt the normal operations of the educational process. What may seem like a simple prank could result in severe consequences for those who engage in such reckless behavior," a release states.