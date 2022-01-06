Fire Victims are Accepting Donations

Here on Jake Street the Opelousas fire department responded to a house fire that took place around 1:20 this morning.

The fire department arrived just six minutes later. When they arrive on the scene, the two boys were still inside the home.The firefighters say 11 and 12 year old died in the fire.

"It was heavy fire conditions coming from the living room and fire coming out of roof. The family notified the fire department that it was six people inside of the house but four occupants made it out and two were unaccounted for. After the initial crime area search they found one victims in the living room and one in the hallway near the bedroom."

Delita Broussard says the family reached out to her about donations to help get them back on their feet.She says the family needs mostly clothes at this time.

"Mens extra large, shoes 10-12, boys 8-10 girls medium shirts. Just different items that they can probably can use at this time."

