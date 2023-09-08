Fire District Six in Eunice actively seeking volunteers

EUNICE, La. — Fire District Six in Eunice is actively seeking dedicated individuals to join their ranks as volunteer firefighters. Recruiters are specifically looking for motivated and committed community members who are interested in serving in this important role.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, there are several ways to get in touch. You can connect with the fire station through their Facebook page or reach out by calling the following number: 337-580-2283.

According to Fire Chief Chris Miller, the process of joining is straightforward and hassle-free.

"We need manpower and it's real easy to join. Come out, call myself, my assistant chief, we can get you set up with an application, it's easy to get in," says Miller.

In addition, Chief Miller emphasizes that training is provided to ensure that volunteers are well prepared for their responsibilities.

"We train you, we go through all kind of trainings. We do get paid as a volunteer, that's things that come with time but come out and see us," he adds.