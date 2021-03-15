Festival of Words to host virtual open mic event

On Wednesday, Mar 31 the Festival of Words will host its Pieces Of Hope Virtual Open Mic on Zoom.

The event begins at at 7:00 p.m.

The festival has been hosted for the last sixteen years in Grand Coteau and features writers, musicians and storytellers from across the country.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers are calling on the creative community to gather online to share or just to listen and enjoy.

The two-hour open mic will showcase twenty writers and musicians who will each perform for five minutes.

To join, visit the “Pieces Of Hope Virtual Open Mic” Facebook page during the week of the event for the Zoom Café link.

Those interested can also contact Martha Garner at fowmartha@gmail.com or 337-804-2482.

Community event is free and suitable for all ages.

