FEMA awards over $100K to the Grand Coteau Fire Department

GRAND COTEAU, La. — The Grand Coteau Fire Department was awarded more than $100,000 through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

The Grand Coteau Fire Department received $111,428.57 to assist in the purchase of 15 new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA). The new SCBAs will replace older SCBAs that are more than 20 years old.

Situated in southern St. Landry Parish, the Grand Coteau Fire Department is a small volunteer fire department entrusted with providing fire protection for the historic Town of Grand Coteau. The department relies on both internal and external funding, such as donations and grants, to continue to provide fire protection for the Town of Grand Coteau and the surrounding communities.

This contribution toward new SCBA life safety equipment is an important resource that will positively impact the department and the lives they protect, said Fire Chief Riley Grisham.

“For the last 5 years, we have been working hard to improve our Fire Department and provide the best fire protection we can offer to the citizens of our community. This grant will allow us to acquire equipment that will keep our firefighters safe," Grisham stated. "We are thankful to be given this opportunity.”

The Grand Coteau Fire Department is actively seeking volunteers, and those interested can find more information on their website at www.grandcoteaufire.org.