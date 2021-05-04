Fatality reported in single vehicle-crash in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Louisiana State Police say that a single-vehicle crash that took place overnight on Monday on LA Highway 182 near Judson Walsh in St. Landry Parish claimed the life of the unidentified driver.

According to LSP, the initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred at approximately 12:00 as the driver was driving a Dodge Charger north on LA 182.

For reasons still under investigation, state police say the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Upon doing so, the Charger caught fire with the driver still inside.

LSP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Seat belt usage and impairment are unknown.

Due to the severity of the burns, police say a standard toxicology sample was unable to be obtained for analysis.

LSP says this crash remains under investigation.

According to LSP, Troop I has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2021.

