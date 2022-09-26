Fatal head-on collision claims the life of two drivers

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday September 23, 2022, Louisiana State Troop I received notification of a vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near mile post 21, just north of I-90, in St. Landry Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of two people, 75-year-old Landry C. Fontenot, Jr. of Ville Platte and 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed Fontenot was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup south in the northbound left lane of I-49 at the same time Eaglin was driving a 2011 Nissan X-Terra north on I-49, also in the left lane.

Fontenot's wrong-way pickup hit Eaglin's X-Terra head-on in the northbound lane.

Both Fontenot and Eaglin were both restrained, but succumbed to injuries at the scene. Both drivers were pronounced dead by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.

At this time, impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from the driver's and results are pending. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 43 deaths since the beginning of 2022.