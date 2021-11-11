Family of missing Opelousas man continues to search for answers

The family of a missing Opelousas man is continuing to ask for the public's help finding more information about their loved one's disappearance.

Law enforcement in St. Landry Parish say that 35-year-old Wilfred Kennerson III traveled to Dallas and Los Angeles on October 1, 2021 then returned on October 4th to Bastorp, Louisiana. Kennerson was last spoken to by phone on October 4, 2021 at approximately 10:35 pm and by text at 11:45 pm.

On October 5, 2021 between 11:00 pm and 12:00 pm Kennerson's vehicle was seen on North Market Street with several men inside but he was not there. His vehicle was found abandoned later that day and his home was ransacked, police report.

Kennerson's loved ones say they will be holding a private vigil in his memory this week with family and friends. The family says they have also created a $10,000 reward for information on his disappearance.

Kennerson's sister spoke with KATC on Thursday saying that, so far, no updates in the case have come out since police began their investigation.

On October 13, police said they did not suspect foul play in Kennerson's disappearance. They also told us they are using all of their resources to find him.

"Hopefully the investigation turns him up and he'll be alive."

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office in October said that their Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to Kennerson being located. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the MPSO at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH(2274).

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers can be reached on their St. Landry Crime Stoppers website or by calling 337-948-TIPS (8477).

