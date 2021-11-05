Annual banquet dedicated to Eunice Police officer who died of cancer

Law enforcement and their families honored a fallen Eunice Police officer Thursday during the 5th Annual Honor our Heroes Banquet.

All local police, sheriff's deputies, and city marshal officers and their families were invited to the event, which is held each year with the help of donations from local businesses and is free for law enforcement to attend.

Officers are invited to enjoy a free hot meal and live music, and have the chance to win some door prizes. At the end of the night each officer in attendance is given a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

This year, the banquet was dedicated to Lt. Robert "Beef" Brickley, who passed away on October 25 after a battle with cancer. At the close of the banquet, everyone participated in a balloon release in his honor.

"Every year he and his children would attend this banquet and they all loved it," organizers say.

The event is a way to say thank you to the officers and their families, who support their loved ones as they serve the community and help others.

