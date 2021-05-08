Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Explosion reported in Krotz Springs neighborhood

Google Maps
Posted at 5:25 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 18:37:57-04

Krotz Springs Police are responding to an explosion in a residential area on Todd Ave.

Details are limited, but police confirm that the explosion is related to a butane tank.

KATC has a crew en route and will update with further information when it becomes available.

