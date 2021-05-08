Explosion reported in Krotz Springs neighborhood

Krotz Springs Police are responding to an explosion in a residential area on Todd Ave.

Details are limited, but police confirm that the explosion is related to a butane tank.

KATC has a crew en route and will update with further information when it becomes available.

