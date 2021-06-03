Evangeline Downs to host Career Fair on June 10

Evangeline Downs in Opelousas will host an in-person career fair on Thursday, June 10.

The company says they are looking to fill various roles in several departments.

The event will take place in two sessions from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm in the Event Center at the Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino.

Representatives will be in attendance to speak with job candidates.

Positions are open in the following departments.

Facilities: Custodian, Maintenance Technician

Finance: Cage Cashier, Master Banker Cashier

Food & Beverage: Bar Back, Cashier, Cocktail Server, Food Server

Human Resources: Human Resources Representative, Human Resources Specialist

Racing: Assistant Starter, Barn Maintenance

Security: Security Officer

Surveillance: Surveillance Agent

Attendees are encouraged to bring an official form of identification, a resume and arrive dressed professionally.

On-site interviews with hiring managers and job offers will be extended immediately during the career fair. Attendees can expect to be at the event for an extended period of time to interview for a variety of positions.

Arriving early is recommended.

Those interested in applying for positions can do so by visiting the Boyd Gaming website.

