Evangeline Downs hosting vaccination event Thursday

Evangeline Downs is hosting a public vaccination site on Thursday, January 13.

"To help in the ongoing fight against the pandemic," Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel will host a COVID vaccination site at its Event Center on Thursday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a release from the facility states.

The Casino has teamed up with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard to offer all three vaccines and boosters to anyone over age 18 who wants to attend.

The Event Center at Evangeline Downs is located at 2235 Creswell Lane Extension in Opelousas.