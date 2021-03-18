Evacuations lifted in Opelousas after chlorine leak at sewer plant

UPDATE: Officials say that the evacuation order issued for some Opelousas residents following a chlorine leak at the sewer plant has been lifted.

The evacuation order was put in place for a portion of Opelousas on Thursday morning.

Fire Officials say the evacuation area included Candy Street, Woodland Drive, and Simoneaux Lane up to McCarthy Lane.

Opelousas Fire, State Police Hazmat, Opelousas Police, and DEQ were on scene to contain the leak.

The Fire Department said, at the time, that the leak was not major.

