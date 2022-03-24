Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Eunice to host crawfish etouffee cook-off

Etouffee cook off.jpg
City of Eunice / Eunice Chamber of Commerce
Etouffee cook off.jpg
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 14:28:34-04

The Eunice Chamber of Commerce will host its 35th Annual World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-off this weekend.

Festivities are set to begin Saturday, March 26th from 8:00 pm until 12:00 midnight with a Pre-Cook-off Kick-off Dance at the Barn at Lakeview Park & Beach located at 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy.

The cook-off begins on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Pavilion at 651 Samuel Drive in Eunice, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Headline bands include:

  • Geno Delafosse & French Rockin Boogie
  • Gregory LeJeune & Cajun Heat
  • Jason Frey & Lagniappe

Admission and parking is free.

At the event, cook-off contestants will compete to win the title of World Champion Crawfish Étouffée Chefs.

Judges will proclaim winners in three different categories:

  • Amateur
  • Professional
  • Club/Organization

Teams also vie for the best-decorated booth and the people can proclaim their favorite winner too. All winners will be announced from the music stage at 3:30 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.