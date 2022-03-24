Eunice to host crawfish etouffee cook-off

The Eunice Chamber of Commerce will host its 35th Annual World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-off this weekend.

Festivities are set to begin Saturday, March 26th from 8:00 pm until 12:00 midnight with a Pre-Cook-off Kick-off Dance at the Barn at Lakeview Park & Beach located at 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy.

The cook-off begins on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Pavilion at 651 Samuel Drive in Eunice, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Headline bands include:



Geno Delafosse & French Rockin Boogie

Gregory LeJeune & Cajun Heat

Jason Frey & Lagniappe

Admission and parking is free.

At the event, cook-off contestants will compete to win the title of World Champion Crawfish Étouffée Chefs.

Judges will proclaim winners in three different categories:



Amateur

Professional

Club/Organization

Teams also vie for the best-decorated booth and the people can proclaim their favorite winner too. All winners will be announced from the music stage at 3:30 pm.

