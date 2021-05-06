UPDATE: One dead, one injured in Eunice shooting

EUNICE, La. — UPDATE: Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot confirms that one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Nimitz Street.

A second person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Fontenot says his condition is unknown at this time.

Fontenot says police have one person in custody and are still looking for another suspect who fled the scene.

Our crew on the scene tells us that most of the police units have left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll have further updates when they become available.

