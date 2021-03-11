Menu

Eunice Police investigating shooting on Mayers Street

KATC News
Posted at 7:24 PM, Mar 10, 2021
EUNICE, La. — The Eunice Police Department is investigating a shooting near Mayers Streets in Eunice.

According to Chief Randy Fontenot, the shooting left one victim injured who was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Fontenot said they believe there were multiple shooters, but they do not have a suspects identified at this time.

Fontenot added that police believe the shooters were on foot and not in a vehicle.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more details as they become available.

