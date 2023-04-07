Eunice Police investigate fatal shooting

On April 06, 2023, at 10:20 p.m., Eunice Police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Walnut Avenue in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, it was determined that one victim, identified as Jeddimyer K. Vallare, 32, had been shot once from multiple rounds fired from what is believed to be from a rifle, police say.

According to Eunice Police, it was also discovered that some of the rounds had struck the structure of the residence.

Vallare was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

No one else was inside of the residence at the time of the shooting.

According to Chief Kyle LeBouef, there is no motive or suspect(s) at this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Eunice Police at 337-457-2626, or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.